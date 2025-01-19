Hamas, Israel Exchange Prisoners As Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hamas released three Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza City hours after a ceasefire took effect on Sunday. The hostages-31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher, dual British-Israeli Emily Damari, 28, and 24-year-old Romi Gonen-were later handed over to the Israeli military. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that, under the agreement, Israel's Prison Service would release 90 Palestinian prisoners, including 69 women and 21 children.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet confirmed that a special unit was escorting the three hostages from Gaza to Israeli territory for medical evaluation.

In parallel, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar warned of a possible resumption of military operations, emphasizing Israel's commitment to achieving its war objectives, including securing the return of all detainees, dismantling Hamas's military infrastructure, and neutralizing the ongoing threat Gaza poses to Israel.

On the humanitarian front, trucks carrying aid began to flow into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing. According to Daily News Egypt, 330 trucks with humanitarian supplies entered the Gaza Strip via the Al-Awja (Nitzana) and Kerem Shalom crossings, including 20 fuel trucks and 4 trucks carrying LPG cylinders.

The mayor of Rafah, Ahmed al-Sufi, declared the city a disaster zone due to the severe damage caused by months of Israeli bombardment. He described widespread destruction of infrastructure, including water, electricity, and roads, and urged international organizations to provide immediate humanitarian aid and support for rebuilding efforts.

The destruction in Rafah, alongside the broader humanitarian crisis in Gaza, underscores the urgent need for assistance, as confirmed by al-Sufi during a press conference in Martyrs' Square, following the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States issued a joint statement confirming an agreement between Israel and Hamas for the exchange of prisoners and detainees, as well as the establishment of a sustainable calm leading to a permanent ceasefire. The first phase of the agreement, lasting 42 days, includes a ceasefire, the repositioning of Israeli forces outside densely populated areas, and the return of prisoners and remains.