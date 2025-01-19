Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) Celebrates 22 Years Of Impactful Human Services Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17!

We get of destructive driving crashes as well as anyone in any situation, the the help they need to get back to a sense of normalcy.

Put the phone away, when the key is in the ignition...PLEASE!

AUADD, a 22 year old highway safety charity, is proud of their decades long dedication to human services, regardless of a person's circumstances.

- William M. Piecuch, Jr. Founder and PresidentBURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) is proud to announce its 22-year anniversary of providing support and assistance to those affected by destructive driving. Since its inception in 2003 (TADD), AUADD has been dedicated to helping anyone in need, not just victims of destructive driving crimes, through their human services programs.AUADD's mission is to create a safer and more compassionate society by providing aid to those who have been impacted by destructive driving. With a special focus on veterans, unhoused individuals, and women and children who have been domestically abused, AUADD has made a significant impact in the lives of countless individuals and families.Through their charitable policies and ability to provide effective human services programs, AUADD has helped society in hundreds of ways. From providing financial assistance to victims of destructive driving, to offering counseling and support to those who have experienced trauma, AUADD has been a beacon of hope for those in need.As AUADD celebrates 22 years of service, they remain committed to their mission and continue to expand their reach to help even more individuals and communities. "We are proud of the impact we have made in the past 22 years and are grateful for the support of our volunteers, donors, and partners who have helped us in our mission," said AUADD's founder and President", William M. Piecuch, Jr. We will continue to work tirelessly to create a safer and more compassionate society for all."AUADD invites everyone to join them in celebrating their 22 year history and to support their ongoing efforts to help those in need. To learn more about AUADD and how you can get involved, please visit their website at , call 844-334-9300, or follow them on social media @AUADD, as well as . Together, we can make a difference.

Shawna Baldini

Americans United Against Destructive driving (AUADD)

+16306417641 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.