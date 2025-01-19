Eritrean Athletes Shine At Mumbai Marathon

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Eritrean male showcased remarkable performances at the Mumbai Marathon 2025, held today in Mumbai, India.

In the 42-kilometer race, Berhane Tesfay claimed the Medal, finishing in 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 44 seconds. He was closely followed by Athlete Merhawi Kesete, who finished just six seconds behind, earning the Silver Medal.

The third to tenth positions were secured by five Ethiopian athletes, one Kenyan athlete, and two Indian athletes.

In the women's category, a Kenyan athlete clinched the top spot, completing the race in 2 hours, 24 minutes, and 56 seconds.

