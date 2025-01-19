Aid Rucks Set Forth On Way To Gaza Via Rafah Gate
Date
1/19/2025 10:10:34 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The humanitarian aid trucks have started heading to the Gaza
Strip via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt simultaneously with
the Gaza ceasefire deal that took effect on Sunday morning,
Azernews reports, citing GulfTimes.
Posting on X platform, Senior Officer for Occupied Palestinian
Territories at OCHA, Jonathan Whittall, said that the first trucks
laden with supplies started entering just 15 minutes after the deal
entered into force.
Allowing massive amount of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian
enclave and exchanging hostages and prisoners are among the
critical terms of this deal between Hamas and Israel.
The deal was reached following the success of the mediation made
by the State of Qatar in collaboration with Egypt and the United
States on Jan.15, thereby putting an end to the bloody aggression
launched by Israel on the Gaza Strip on Oct.7, 2023.
MENAFN19012025000195011045ID1109106090
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.