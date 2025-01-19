Palestinian Commission for Prisoners, Ex-Detainees Affairs announces that 1,737 Palestinian detainees will be released

(MENAFN) The head of the Palestinian Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs, Kaddoura Fares, announced that 1,737 Palestinian detainees will be released in the first phase of the prisoner exchange deal, which is part of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. Additionally, it was revealed that Israel might be compelled to release five significant Palestinian figures in future phases. Fares confirmed that among those to be released are 296 prisoners with long sentences. The total number of Palestinian detainees freed will depend on the conditions of Israeli prisoners held in Gaza, including the status of living and deceased captives. Hamas has not disclosed certain details due to the widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip.



Fares also mentioned that Israel is determined to limit the number of Palestinian prisoners released, leading to the delay of some key figures' releases in the first phase. The Israeli Ministry of Justice released the names of 95 Palestinian prisoners who will be freed on Sunday as part of the first phase. However, a spokesman for the Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Commission, Thaer Shreiteh, pointed out errors in the list, including names of previously released prisoners and missing information on 10 others. He urged mediators in Qatar and Egypt to address these issues.



Israeli media reported that, by Saturday afternoon, Israel would receive the names of three Palestinian prisoners set to be freed in the first phase. The list also included 33 Israeli prisoners held in Gaza, whose families were officially informed on Friday about their release. Israeli TV network Kan revealed that five prominent Palestinian figures would not be released in the first phase but would likely be freed in the second and third phases. Israel is expected to have no choice but to accept their release. This agreement, following intensive mediation efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., is divided into three phases, each lasting 42 days. The first phase includes the release of 33 Israeli prisoners in exchange for 1,737 Palestinians.

