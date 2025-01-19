Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) To Establish New Headquarters at Masdar City’s Flagship Development “The Link”

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; 16 January 2025 – Masdar City, a leading hub for innovation and sustainability in Abu Dhabi, is proud to announce that Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), the UAE’s clean energy leader, will establish its new global headquarters at The Link, an innovative, 30,000-square-meter development that seamlessly integrates living and working spaces with advanced technological infrastructure. The agreement underscores the continued synergy between the two entities and reinforces Masdar City's position as a leading hub for sustainable business and innovation.

The announcement was formalized through an agreement signed during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), which brings together global leaders in Abu Dhabi to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress.

The Link is a key component of Masdar City’s ‘green-print’ for sustainable urban development, and its components comply with comprehensive sustainability criteria. Scheduled for completion in 2025, the mixed-use development comprises five commercial and residential buildings including the first net-zero energy shared working and living facilities under one roof in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Mahmoud Al Hosani, Executive Director, Finance and Support service of Masdar City, said: " Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) move to establish its headquarters at The Link is a strong endorsement of Masdar City's value proposition for businesses seeking a sustainable and innovative environment. The relocation reinforces the shared commitment of the two entities to driving sustainable development in the UAE and globally.”

Tareq Al Qubali, Executive Director, People and Corporate Services of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), said: "The establishment of Masdar’s global headquarters at The Link represents a significant milestone in our journey. By relocating to this state-of-the-art, net-zero energy development, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to innovation and sustainability but also demonstrating the synergy between our vision and the values that Masdar City embodies. This move will serve as a foundation for us to continue driving impactful change locally, regionally, and globally."

Designed as a central node connecting various modes of transport and all areas of Masdar City, The Link fosters a unique community by integrating offices, residential areas, co-working spaces, a visitor center, and a multi-use hall to create a diverse and active community for all demographics. The development incorporates innovative design features to minimize its environmental footprint, and is being constructed to LEED Platinum, WELL Gold, 4 Pearl PBRS Estidama and LEED SmartPark Silver standards.





