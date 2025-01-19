Environmental, academic groups announce departure from X

(MENAFN) A number of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including prominent environmental groups, have announced their decision to leave X on January 20, coinciding with US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration day.



Environmental organizations such as Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth, and Ecologists in Action are among the many groups joining the exit, citing concerns about the platform's direction under its new leadership. They described themselves as part of "hundreds of organizations and thousands of people" taking similar action.



The Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) is also among the institutions planning to leave the platform on Monday.



In a joint statement, these groups accused Elon Musk of turning X into a "danger for democracy" by fostering discourse rooted in far-right ideologies. They specifically pointed to Musk's involvement in influencing elections in countries like Germany.



"Social media platforms have never been perfect, but X's attitude is unacceptable for a platform where diverse positions should be treated equally," the groups said, expressing concerns over Musk’s influence on political discussions.



Musk, who is set to serve as an advisor to Trump, has faced mounting criticism for his involvement in European politics through X. His controversial remarks on the political situations in countries like Italy, Germany, and the UK have attracted backlash, particularly from Germany’s political establishment. Musk’s support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, ahead of a snap election in February, has drawn significant controversy.

