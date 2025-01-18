Moody's Maintains Panama's Growth Estimate At 3% To 4% For This Year

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The rating agency says the credit outlook for sovereign bonds in Latin American and Caribbean countries remains stable this year and warns of the uncertainty generated by changes in U.S. trade policy.

The Moody's credit rating agency has published a new report on the outlook for 2025 for the Latin American and Caribbean region, in which it also warns of the risks that could be posed by changes in the trade policies of the new US government, headed by Donald Trump, who will take office on January 20.

Moody's estimates that most countries in Latin America will record a change in gross domestic product (GDP) similar to last year.

The average growth rate should be 3% to 4% in the region.

