(MENAFN) Mariana Bezuglaya, a former Ukrainian lawmaker from President Vladimir Zelensky’s party, has sparked controversy by declaring that homosexuality is a "mental illness" and a deviation from the norm. In a statement on X on Monday, Bezuglaya, who was once a member of the 'Servant of the People' party, compared being gay to conditions like psoriasis or penicillin allergies, suggesting these are lifelong issues that impose limitations and require support.



While she stated that she does not support discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals, Bezuglaya expressed her opposition to the promotion of LGBTQ+ rights, including gay quotas and inclusivity efforts, both in Ukraine and globally. She argued that promoting such "deviations" as the norm is unacceptable and reaffirmed her belief that there are only two sexes: male and female.



Bezuglaya also claimed that homosexual individuals may not have children, which she believes could impact natural selection and genetic continuation. In response, Ukraine’s LGBTQ+ Military Personnel condemned her comments as discriminatory, contradicting scientific consensus. The group emphasized that the World Health Organization declassified homosexuality as a mental disorder over 30 years ago and that major medical organizations recognize LGBTQ+ identities as natural variations of human sexuality.



The remarks were also criticized by Dmitry Litvin, an adviser to President Zelensky, who advised Bezuglaya to be more cautious with such topics. Bezuglaya, in turn, responded with a question about Litvin's personal life, which led to a back-and-forth between the two.



Bezuglaya, who left the ‘Servant of the People’ party in 2024, has been critical of Ukrainian military leadership and was blacklisted by the Ukrainian website Mirotvorets for her stance.



