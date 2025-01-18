Orion Depp Announces the Launch of Orion Depp Institutional Crypto Research

(MENAFN- Encrypt Business) Orion Depp Institutional Research Platform launched by seasoned institutional crypto analyst & Crypto VC Fund manager Orion Depp.



Los Angeles, CA – January 12, 2025 – Orion Depp, a seasoned institutional crypto research analyst, announces the launch of Orion Depp Institutional Crypto Research, a service designed for professional institutional buy-side crypto funds. This new initiative offers actionable trade theses built on comprehensive and detailed research methodologies, including valuation research, special situations analysis, and uncovering pivotal market drivers.



As the first institutional crypto analyst in the United States to cover altcoins, Orion initiated coverage of Binance Coin ($BNB) in February 2018 predicting Binance’s remarkable ascent when BNB was under $10. This analysis, grounded in tokenomics, business model profitability, and upcoming catalysts, helped increase the market visibility of BNB and wider adoption of altcoins by institutional players in the U.S. and globally. After this Orion co-founded Master Ventures Investment Management, an institutional crypto venture capital fund, and has advised over 20 leading crypto projects, including those in the Solana, Sui, and Ethereum ecosystems.



Orion Research recently reissued its comprehensive 30-page Binance BNB investment thesis, initially published in February 2018, on Orion Depp’s Medium: Orion Depp and X (formerly Twitter).



Orion states “The crypto market has matured significantly over the past five years, but there remains a glaring gap in research. Institutional funds value deep fundamental research from firms like Messari and listen to coin-specific insights from key opinion leaders (KOLs) on crypto Twitter. However, what’s missing is concise, actionable research with clear catalysts and relative valuation analysis, similar to the research that buy-side hedge funds rely on in equity markets. With over two decades of experience producing high-caliber analytical insights in the equities markets I’m excited to bring a similar approach to the crypto markets.”



Orion also emphasized the current market environment, highlighting potential in underappreciated crypto ventures. “The extended bear market has created rare openings in the broader crypto landscape. There are between 50 and 100 projects valued at under $100 million in FDV, many of which are backed by elite venture capital firms and are industry leaders with millions of users in their ecosystems. These projects are often just now launching their products and garnering recognition. Some have huge upcoming catalysts that could help unlock their potential. I’ll be covering special situations such as these and BNB in 2018, with fundamental, objective research.”



The re-launch of Orion Research focuses on providing institutional crypto funds and crypto whales with a comprehensive insights:



Key Offerings of Orion Depp Institutional Crypto Research



Targeted Event Analysis: Actionable ideas based on specific catalysts that can unlock value for projects.



Institutional-Grade Insights: Research designed specifically for the buy-side.



Valuation Analysis: In-depth individual and relative valuation analysis within sectors.



Extensive Sector Insights: Research spans Layer 1 protocols, DeFi ecosystems, gaming, AI agents and other trending sectors.



Coverage Universe and Publication Details



The initial coverage universe will include 14 prominent cryptocurrencies across various sectors and ranging from small cap to large capitalizations: Aptos ($APT), Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Solana ($SOL), ChainGPT ($CGPT), Genopets ($GENE), Sui ($SUI), Algorand ($ALGO), Hedera ($HBAR), Stellar ($XLM), Ripple ($XRP), Dogecoin ($DOGE), Toncoin ($TON), Movement Labs ($MOVE). Research reports will be published bi-monthly on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Medium.



Orion Depp’s research will be published free of charge for a limited time to those following him on these platforms.



Crypto projects interested in being added to the research coverage universe may contact Orion via X or LinkedIn. Criteria for inclusion in the Orion Research crypto research are: Top 200 VC-backing according to CryptoRank, Traded on a Tier 1 exchange, and Unicorn potential.



Background on Orion Depp



Orion Depp is a recognized crypto project advisor and management consultant specializing in crypto capital markets. He has advised over 20 leading projects in ecosystems like Solana, Sui, and Ethereum, covering sectors such as Layer 1 protocols, DeFi, infrastructure, and gaming. His expertise includes tokenomics, capital raising, community growth, IDO/IEO launch strategies, and centralized exchange listings on platforms such as Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken.



Before entering the crypto space, Orion worked as a management consultant at Bain & Co. and as a buy-side equity analyst for a top 10 hedge fund. He holds an MBA in Investment Management and a master’s degree in accounting & finance from The Wharton School and the University of Southern California (USC). Through his work with Master Ventures Investment Management and independently, Orion, through his previous fund MVIM, has co-invested with a16z, Blocktower Capital, Animoca Brands, Galaxy Digital, GSR, KuCoin Labs, and others. Orion Depp is currently ranked #6 on Fanadise’s CryptoRank of most influential crypto figures.



