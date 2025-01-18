Qatar, Saudi Arabia strengthen economic cooperation

(MENAFN) Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani held separate meetings in Riyadh yesterday with H E Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia, and H E Faisal bin Fadel Alibrahim, Minister of and Planning.



The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral ties and fostering collaboration in critical areas such as trade, investment, industry, and economy. Both parties explored opportunities to expand partnerships across various sectors and reviewed progress within the Economy, Trade, and Industry Committee of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council.



Key topics included initiatives to boost private sector exports, improve logistics, and establish electronic systems for seamless commercial data exchange, aiming to simplify procedures and promote intra-trade.



H E Sheikh Faisal underscored the shared vision and goals of Qatar and Saudi Arabia to strengthen bilateral relations. He stressed the importance of accelerating efforts toward economic integration in mutually beneficial sectors, with the aim of increasing trade volumes and deepening strategic partnerships between public and private entities.

MENAFN18012025000045016755ID1109103274