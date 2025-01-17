City Of Oakland Park Hosts Annual MLK Celebration

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) OAKLAND PARK, Fla., Jan. 17, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The City of Oakland Park is excited to invite the community to its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Celebration on Saturday, January 18, 2025. The festivities will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. at Wimberly Field, located at 4000 NE 3rd Avenue.







Image caption: City of Oakland Park MLK Celebration 2025.

This annual family-friendly event is free and open to the public, offering a wonderful opportunity for community members to come together in honor of Dr. King's legacy.

The celebration will feature a family-style picnic, and a promising afternoon filled with fun, music, and unity, including:



Live music by The Levi Knowles Experience

I Have a Dream Speech Excerpt

Bounce Houses

Face Painting

Balloon Artist

Food for Purchase (Concessions Provided by Northeast Little League)

Community Vendors Free Ice Cream While Supplies Last

“We are honored to host this event in Oakland Park, a city that proudly embraces its diversity and strives to be a model of inclusivity,” said Mayor Tim Lonergan.“Celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. reminds us of the importance of unity, equality, and justice in building a stronger, more connected community. This is a special opportunity for us to come together, reflect on his powerful message, and celebrate with our neighbors,” Lonergan continued.”

For more information, visit

ABOUT OAKLAND PARK, FLORIDA

The City of Oakland Park is undergoing an exciting transformation as it prepares to celebrate its centennial in 2029. Guided by a vision to create a more inclusive, dynamic, and vibrant community, Oakland Park is delivering high-quality amenities and facilities for its residents. Key municipal projects, such as City Centennial Park, Fire Station 9, the North Andrews Gardens Community Center, and the new Public Works Complex, are complemented by private developments including the Sky Building, BLYS, Oaklyn, Oak Tree, and the Horizon.

Together, these investments are reshaping Oakland Park, enhancing its appeal, and reinforcing its status as a thriving destination. With progress in full swing, the city is laying the groundwork for a bright future that will serve generations to come. For more information on Oakland Park's“Building Our Second Century” initiative, visit the City website at .

News Source: City of Oakland Park Florida