'America's Psychiatrist' Dr. Carole Lieberman To Attend The 2025 Presidential Inauguration As Media Commentator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Carole Lieberman , M.D., M.P.H., widely recognized as "America's Psychiatrist", will attend the 2025 Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., this Saturday, January 18th to Monday, January 20th. A prominent conservative voice and staunch advocate for freedom, Dr. Lieberman is known for her efforts to address and safeguard individual liberties.



Dr. Lieberman's career is marked by decades of professional achievements. A board-certified psychiatrist trained at NYU-Bellevue and Anna Freud's London Clinic, she has served on the Clinical Faculty of UCLA's Neuropsychiatric Institute. In addition to her clinical work, she is the author of four books, including the award-winning Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror, a guide empowering families in today's complex world.



Beyond her practice, Dr. Lieberman is a media commentator, appearing on major platforms such as Oprah, Good Morning America, CNN, Fox News, Newsmax, and more. As a three-time Emmy-honored TV personality, she brings a unique perspective, blending mental health expertise with her advocacy for national security and conservative values.



Dr. Lieberman is available for media interviews surrounding the inauguration. She will share insights on the cultural significance of the event, the ongoing fight for freedom, and the psychological impact of terrorism on society.



