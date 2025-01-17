Giving Back To The Communities We Serve

(MENAFN- 3BL) Grand Gulf Nuclear Station employees recently donated roughly 300 pounds of food to the Triumph Food Pantry. Each month, the food provides meals to more than 350 families in the communities surrounding Vicksburg, Miss.

“My wife and I try and find a worthy cause to donate to every year,” said Anthony Farrell, project manager at Grand Gulf.

Farrell helped collect food and money for the food pantry and helped unload 15,000 pounds of food to distribute to local families.

“They are always looking for volunteers,” said Farrell.“It was such a humbling experience for me to be able to help families in need. There are so many families out there that really depend on these food donations.”

This year, Grand Gulf is celebrating 40 years of making clean, carbon-free electricity for its customers and communities. Volunteering in the community is just another way Entergy employees can give back.