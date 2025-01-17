Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan Convicted In Corruption Case

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Former Prime of Pakistan Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were convicted, Friday, in a case by an accountability court sentencing him to 14 years in prison and a seven-year jail term handed to his wife.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the accountability court announced the verdict in the Al-Qadir Trust case sentencing the former PM to 14 years in prison and a seven-year jail term handed to his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The court also imposed fines on both where failure to pay the fines would result in an additional six months in jail for Imran and three months for Bushra.

The court further said that Al-Qadir University Project Trust is hereby forfeited to the Federal Government under Section 10 (a) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

" Both convicts are present before the Court, they will be taken into custody in this case and be handed over to the Superintendent Jail along with the Committal Warrant to serve the sentences so awarded", the verdict added.

The verdict was announced amid tight security outside Adiala Jail where the former PM is under arrest in other cases, following which Bushra was arrested from the courtroom.

Speaking to the media inside the courtroom after his conviction, Imran rejected the notion of entering a deal with anyone to get himself freed from prison.

In December 2023, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University Trust.(end)

