Skylar Enters A New Era With Nude Skin: Your Scent, Elevated

signals Skylar's transition from playful beginnings to a more mature and luxurious scent experience. Perfectly suited for those who grew up alongside the brand, Nude Skin is a reflection of how Skylar-and its loyal community-has evolved. Key notes of tiger orchid, warm vanilla, and golden amber blend seamlessly to create a fragrance that lingers beautifully on the skin. Available in 50mL for $90 and a 10mL rollerball for $30, Nude Skin is part of the amber, floral, and fruity scent family, making it a versatile yet refined addition to anyone's fragrance wardrobe.

"Nude Skin represents an exciting evolution for Skylar as we continue to elevate clean beauty to new heights" said David Dreyer, Chief Marketing Officer, Starco Brands. "This fragrance is a testament to our commitment to creating sophisticated, hypoallergenic scents that resonate with our loyal community while attracting a new generation of fragrance lovers who value luxury, sustainability, and personal expression. Nude Skin is more than a scent–it's an invitation to embrace your natural elegance and individuality."

Designed to elevate your everyday routine, Nude Skin offers a subtle yet captivating allure for daily wear and a sultry elegance for evening occasions. Its warm, rich notes layer effortlessly with Skylar favorites like Salt Air, Vanilla Sky, and Citrus Reverie to create a custom scent wardrobe. Skylar continues to lead the clean fragrance movement with Nude Skin, proving that modern luxury can align with eco-conscious values. Perfect for sophisticated Gen Z and the modern millennial, Nude Skin bridges the gap between playful and polished, offering an elevated fragrance experience that leaves a lasting impression.

Crafted with Skylar's signature dedication to clean beauty, Nude Skin is hypoallergenic, vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainably made. This ensures that luxury comes without compromise, appealing to consumers who value both refinement and responsibility. Available starting today at Skylar, Sephora , and in Sephora stores, the fragrance offers a seamless blend of intimacy, luxury, and clean innovation.

Skylar's commitment to clean, modern, and luxurious fragrances has redefined the fragrance industry, and Nude Skin is no exception. For more information about Nude Skin or Skylar's clean fragrance collection, visit

Skylar Clean Beauty is a trailblazing fragrance brand dedicated to creating clean, hypoallergenic, safe for sensitive skin scents catering to a modern, conscientious and dynamic consumer. Founded in 2017, Skylar empowers individuals to feel beautiful, confident, and safe in their skin with a diverse range of fragrances crafted to inspire and uplift. Utilizing the finest ingredients and prioritizing sustainability, Skylar designs innovative formulations to be gentle on sensitive skin, free of harmful chemicals, vegan and cruelty-free. The packaging features a 100% recyclable bottle, cap, and box unique in the fragrance industry. Expert perfumers thoughtfully craft each scent to evoke a unique sensory experience, encapsulating the essence of life's most cherished moments and memories. With a commitment to giving back, Skylar actively supports non-profit organizations focused on women's empowerment and environmental conservation. Through its exceptional products, dedication to customer satisfaction, and social responsibility, Skylar continues redefining the fragrance world, one scent at a time. For more information, please visit skylar .

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB ) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots®, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona®, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit starcobrands for more information.

