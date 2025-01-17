Clear Investment Group Acquires Iconic Marbury Plaza In Washington, D.C.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Marbury Plaza has been a cornerstone of the local community for decades. Clear Group's revitalization efforts will feature modern amenities that enhance the living experience for current and future residents. Planned upgrades include a new facility, upgraded locker rooms and swimming pool areas, advanced security systems, and renovated common spaces. Additionally, an on-site convenience store will provide everyday essentials within arm's reach.

The and rebranding were made possible through collaboration with the Office of the Mayor and the Attorney General. This partnership underscores Clear's commitment to working closely with local authorities to bring about positive change, while strengthening local partnerships.

"This acquisition exemplifies Clear's mission to revitalize distressed multifamily housing using ethical, sustainable, and transparent practices," said Amy Rubenstein, CEO of Clear Investment Group. "Langston Views will honor its historic legacy while offering modern amenities and fostering a thriving, diverse community. We are proud to work alongside city leadership to provide housing solutions that benefit Washington, D.C. residents and align with our commitment to positive social impact."

Clear's acquisition of Langston Views dovetails seamlessly with its portfolio strategy, focusing on revitalizing urban multifamily housing to deliver long-term value for both investors and the community. The rebranding of Marbury Plaza into Langston Views symbolizes a new chapter-one rooted in community engagement, modern living, and respect for the property's rich heritage, while demonstrating its ongoing dedication to improving housing standards and creating vibrant, sustainable communities.

"Langston Views is a prime example of Clear Investment Group's dedication to identifying opportunities for impactful investment and creating dynamic livable spaces," stated Razi Uddin, Clear Investment Group's CFO and Managing Director. "The rebranding and upgrades will strengthen the property's legacy while supporting the city's ongoing efforts to provide welcoming, safe, quality, affordable housing - not just a house for our residents, but a home."

With this Washington D.C. acquisition, Clear Investment Group significantly enhances Clear Opportunities Fund I, with its 5th

portfolio acquisition, reinforcing its position as a leader in the strategic acquisition and disposition of multifamily assets, delivering value for its investors across a growing national footprint. ""We are thrilled to acquire our first property in the Washington D.C. area which aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and commitment to finding distressed assets in the workforce-housing sector," added Rubenstein. "By acquiring these units at the current price point, we see an excellent opportunity to generate attractive returns for our investors while expanding our portfolio in key geographic areas."

Clear Investment Group is a Chicago-based firm specializing in opportunistic real estate investment. The firm has an exemplary track record in the distressed, mid-size multifamily sector in predominantly secondary and tertiary markets nationwide. Clear Investment Group boasts over 20 years' experience in the industry, successfully acquiring, managing and redeveloping real assets in this sector. The firm's leadership team has over 96 years of collective experience.

CIG is a predominantly woman-owned business, with a diverse workforce, whose broader mission is to create quality housing for America's working class, by restoring properties to their full potential, and creating homes our residents can take pride of. For more information about CIG and its investment strategies, please visit

