Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Facilitate The Sale Of Groove Subaru Denver To Larry Vantuyl

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"My father and I have known and done business with Bill Scrivner since he was 23 years old, so several decades," said Van Tuyl, CEO of VT Companies. "He is the same guy we met at 23-great character, 100% honest and transparent, hardworking, and driven to achieve a win-win. Bill understands the value of repeat business and long-term relationships and has a rock-solid personal life that supports his business life. Bill can take a complex transaction and reduce it to simple terms, but make sure he hits the bullseye for his client. Bill is a GOOD MAN!"

"Larry Van Tuyl has been a client and friend for over 30 years.

We have helped him sell his stores and return to the car business after his retirement.

We have sold him all but three of his current dealerships in Texas, Colorado, Arizona, and California, and we are currently working together on more acquisitions.

The list will continue to grow as the years go by," said Bill Scrivner, founder and CEO of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions. "We are honored to continue supporting his growth in the automotive industry and helping him achieve his goals."

Pinnacle has an extensive history of successful transactions in Colorado, including representing Lithia Motors in the purchase of Ferrari of Denver, John Elway Dealership Group in the purchase of Bentley and Lotus of Denver, and Autostar Automotive Group in the purchase of Subaru and Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Silverthorne.

Pinnacle also represented Corwin Auto Group in the purchase of Groove Honda in Colorado Springs, and Larry Van Tuyl in the buying of Groove Toyota in Denver from Summit Automotive Partners.

With over 800 transactions completed nationwide, Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions continues to exemplify excellence in dealership brokerage, offering decades of expertise, integrity, and dedication to achieving client success.

For more information about Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions and their services, visit .

We will all be available for meetings at NADA in New Orleans January 23-26th.

If you would like to schedule a meeting, reach out on our website.

We look forward to seeing you.

Contact:

Anne Kimmey

[email protected]

SOURCE Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions