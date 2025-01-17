Vietjet Is Making Spring Holidays Unforgettable With Its Special 50% Off Every Friday

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, January 17, 2025 – Vietjet, Vietnam's new-age carrier, is making spring holidays unforgettable with its special Friday promotion: 50% (*) off international flight fares to Vietnam.



From now until February 7, 2025, travellers can enjoy this discount on Eco-class tickets every Friday, valid for between February 10 and March 31, 2025 (**). can avail the offer on Vietjet's official website or via the Vietjet Air mobile app.



Vietjet's growing flight connects key hubs like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang to numerous destinations across the Asia-Pacific region, making travel to Vietnam more convenient and affordable. Indian travellers can fly to the three Vietnamese cities with Vietjet's non-stop services from New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. With the airline's expansive domestic network within Vietnam, visitors can easily explore the country's diverse attractions.



In line with its global expansion strategy, Vietjet will introduce four new direct routes linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Beijing and Guangzhou, starting March 30, 2025. Tickets are now available at promotional fares through all booking channels. These new routes enhance Vietjet's Vietnam-China service by adding 24 weekly round-trip flights, making travel to China more accessible and affordable. Vietjet will also become the first Vietnamese airline to operate at Beijing Daxing International Airport, a modern gateway to China's capital. Vietjet offers budget-friendly fares, top-notch safety standards, and excellent service for a memorable journey. Boasting a young and fuel-efficient Airbus fleet, the airline was recognized once again in January 2025 as one of the world's safest airlines by AirlineRatings, a leading airline safety and product rating organisation.



(*) Terms and conditions apply, excluding taxes and fees



(**) Subject to availability





About Vietjet



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

