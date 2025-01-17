On Acceptance Of US $1 Notes In Barbados

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Central of Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Central Bank of Barbados has acknowledged public concerns regarding some businesses refusing to accept US $1 notes.

While the bank understands the frustration this may cause, it clarifies that, by law, the acceptance of foreign currency by the public falls outside its jurisdiction. Therefore, it cannot intervene in matters concerning local businesses' non-acceptance of US $1 notes.

However, the bank assures the public that it continues to accept US $1 notes from commercial banks. Additionally, commercial banks have informed the Bank that they regularly accept US $1 notes from the public.

It's important to note that in Barbados, the Barbadian dollar (BBD ) is the sole legal tender. While businesses may choose to accept foreign currencies like the US dollar, they are not legally obligated to do so. This discretionary acceptance can lead to inconsistencies, especially concerning smaller denominations such as the US $1 note.

For individuals possessing US $1 notes, the recommended course of action is to exchange them at local commercial banks, which have indicated their willingness to accept these notes. This approach ensures that foreign currency can be converted into Barbadian dollars, facilitating seamless transactions within the local economy.

