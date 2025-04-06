403
China Expresses Strong Opposition to US Tariffs
(MENAFN) On Saturday, China once again voiced strong objections to the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States, labeling them as "America's hegemonic ambitions" and arguing that these measures significantly violate the legitimate rights and interests of nations under World Trade Organization regulations.
Beijing criticized the US for prioritizing its national interests over the collective good of the global community, claiming that this approach undermines the legitimate rights of all countries in favor of America's dominant agenda.
In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry declared that the US was “placing American interests above the common good of the international community and sacrificing the legitimate interests of all countries in service of America's hegemonic ambitions.”
This sentiment was echoed as Beijing announced a 34 percent additional tariff on all US imports in retaliation to Washington’s 34 percent reciprocal tariffs imposed earlier on Wednesday.
The statement further emphasized that the tariffs "severely infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of nations, World Trade Organization rules, the rules-based multilateral trading system, and the stability of the global economic order." China strongly condemned these actions and expressed "firm opposition" to them, asserting that such measures disrupted global stability.
"Pressuring and threatening is not the correct way to engage with China,” Beijing stated, also stating, “Development is a universal right of all nations, not the privilege of a few.”
The final remark declared, “The world needs justice, not hegemony!” reinforcing China's stance against what it sees as unjust international practices.
