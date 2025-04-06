403
Zelenskyy Criticizes US Response to Russian Missile Attack
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy strongly criticized the United States for what he called an “unacceptably weak” reaction to a Russian missile attack that claimed the lives of 19 people and injured over 70 others in his hometown of Kryvyi Rih. In a post on X, Zelenskyy referred to the assault as “a massacre” and accused Moscow of demonstrating “no deeper level of cynicism, vileness, or hatred.”
Zelenskyy expressed disappointment with the response from the US Embassy, emphasizing the contrast between America's strength and its “weak reaction.”
He pointed out, “Such a strong country, such a strong people, and yet such a weak reaction.”
He also criticized the US for hesitating to mention the word “Russian” when discussing the missile that caused the deaths of children, calling on world leaders to break their silence and issue explicit condemnations. “Every such strike must be met with a response from the world,” he declared.
While acknowledging the support of European and Asian partners who spoke out against the attack, Zelenskyy singled out Washington for its subdued stance. He stressed, “To end this war, we must not be afraid to call things by their names.”
The Ukrainian president also reiterated his call for stronger military assistance, particularly additional air defense systems.
“We are counting on the delivery of Patriot systems from the United States,” he stated. “Only through strength and coordinated action with partners can we stop the killing, save the lives of children, and establish lasting peace.”
