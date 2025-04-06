403
UEFA Issues Fines on Real Madrid Players
(MENAFN) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has issued one-match bans to Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe along with Antonio Rudiger for breaching ethical standards.
In addition to the one-match bans, Rudiger was fined EURO40,000, while Mbappe received a EURO30,000 penalty. UEFA stated that these sanctions were due to the players' "potentially violating the basic rules of decent conduct."
UEFA further clarified that the bans will not be immediately applied and will be under review for a probationary period lasting one year.
Meanwhile, another Real Madrid player, Daniel Ceballos, was also penalized for "potentially violating the basic rules of decent conduct." However, Ceballos did not receive a match suspension and was fined EURO20,000.
The incidents in question occurred after Real Madrid's victory over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on March 12. During the celebration following their penalty shootout win, Mbappe, Rudiger, Ceballos, and Vinicius Jr. made gestures deemed provocative toward the Atletico Madrid supporters.
