California's Electric Vehicle Chargers Surpass Gasoline Nozzles By 48%

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

California has achieved a significant milestone in its transition towards sustainable transportation, with the number of electric vehicle chargers now exceeding gasoline nozzles by 48%. According to data from the California Energy Commission , the state boasts 178,549 public and shared private EV chargers, compared to approximately 120,000 gas nozzles.

This development underscores California's commitment to expanding its EV infrastructure. Of the total EV chargers, over 162,000 are Level 2 chargers, which are suitable for longer parking durations, such as at workplaces or residential areas. Nearly 17,000 are fast chargers, capable of delivering a substantial charge in a shorter time frame, catering to drivers on the go.

The state's efforts are part of a broader strategy to support the growing number of zero-emission vehicles on its roads. Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted this progress, stating,“We now have nearly 50% more chargers than gas nozzles in the state, meaning you have more options than ever to charge your vehicle.” This expansion aligns with California's goal to have 100% of new car sales be ZEVs by 2035.

To further bolster this infrastructure, California has approved a $1.4 billion investment plan aimed at creating the most extensive charging and hydrogen network in the country. This plan includes initiatives to install fast charging stations at businesses and other publicly accessible locations, ensuring that EV drivers have convenient charging options.

