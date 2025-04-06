FTX Disqualifies 392,000 Customer Claims, Potentially Nullifying Over $2.5 Billion

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has disqualified approximately 392,000 customer claims after users failed to verify their identities by the March 3 deadline, potentially nullifying claims exceeding $2.5 billion. This action affects a substantial portion of creditors seeking restitution following FTX's collapse in November 2022.

FTX creditor advocate Sunil Kavuri estimates that claims under $50,000, totaling around $655 million, and larger claims amounting to approximately $1.9 billion are subject to disqualification due to Know Your Customer violations. The KYC process, a standard compliance measure in the financial industry, requires users to provide personal identification information to prevent fraud and money laundering.

FTX's bankruptcy proceedings have been complex and protracted. In October 2024, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey approved the company's wind-down plan, allowing FTX to utilize up to $16.5 billion in recovered assets to fully repay customers. The plan prioritized customers with claims of $50,000 or less, aiming to reimburse 98% of such claimants within 60 days of the plan's effective date.

The repayment process commenced on February 18, 2025, targeting the“convenience class” of creditors with claims under $50,000. Distributions were facilitated through cryptocurrency firms Kraken and BitGo, with customers expected to receive funds within one to three business days. FTX Recovery Trust Plan Administrator John J. Ray III acknowledged the significance of this milestone but emphasized the ongoing nature of recovery efforts.

The next phase of repayments is scheduled to begin on May 30, 2025, addressing larger claims exceeding $50,000. FTX has amassed an $11.4 billion cash reserve to fund these payments. Bankruptcy attorney Andrew Dietderich informed the court that while minor creditors have started receiving payments, the first distribution to major debt holders is set for late May.

Despite these efforts, some creditors have expressed dissatisfaction with the repayment terms. Concerns have been raised about reimbursements being based on cryptocurrency valuations from November 2022, when prices were significantly lower. For instance, Bitcoin was trading at approximately $16,000 during that period, compared to its current value exceeding $100,000. This discrepancy means that creditors might receive only 10–25% of their crypto's current value.

