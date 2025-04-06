403
U.S. CISA contemplates staff reduction amid federal cutbacks
(MENAFN) The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in the United States is expected to undergo workforce reductions, as reported by media outlet, amid President Donald Trump’s efforts to streamline the federal workforce.
Sources indicate that up to 1,300 employees may be laid off or encouraged to resign, with CISA currently employing approximately 3,400 individuals based on the latest figures.
The exact timeline for these cuts remains uncertain, but reports suggest that the reductions could occur within weeks rather than months.
During the early months of this year, the Trump administration dismissed several probationary employees from CISA; however, a judge later mandated the reinstatement of over 130 of those individuals.
CISA, which operates under the Department of Homeland Security, is tasked with safeguarding cybersecurity and infrastructure across various government levels, coordinating cybersecurity initiatives with states, and enhancing the government's defenses against cyber threats from both private entities and foreign adversaries.
