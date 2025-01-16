Dealer Tire And Rocked Partner To Launch Tire Sales Certification Program For Automotive Dealerships

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RockED partners with Dealer Tire to offer dealership employees certification in tire-specific logistics and customer support, enhancing inventory management and customer education on tire maintenance.

CLEVELAND and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Tire, the leading tire distributor and for franchise dealerships across the U.S., and RockED, the leading mobile sales enablement for the automotive industry, are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership. Together, they will develop and launch a cutting-edge tire sales certification program designed to empower parts and service associates at thousands of select dealerships nationwide.

This collaboration leverages Dealer Tire's industry-leading expertise in tire distribution and services with RockED's innovative micro-learning and gamified training solutions. Dealer Tire's partnership with dealerships nationwide ensures that this certification program will have a broad and meaningful impact on the automotive industry. At the same time, RockED's platform, which consistently outperforms traditional training methods by driving higher utilization and engagement, will certify service and parts personnel with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service. The program will equip dealership associates with the product knowledge and skills necessary to enhance the customer experience and increase tire sales at dealerships across the country.

“We're thrilled to collaborate with RockED to bring this unique training program to life,” said Chad Broski, VP of Program Management at Dealer Tire.“This is the first certification that Dealer Tire will bring to dealerships via RockED, with an objective to create many more to support service and parts professionals in the future. Our goal is to help dealerships maximize tire sale potential by providing service advisors with the knowledge and tools they need to deliver exceptional service. This partnership is a significant step forward in achieving that mission.”

The certification program, which will be accessible through RockED's innovative mobile platform, features engaging, bite-sized training modules. These modules focus on tire product knowledge, customer engagement techniques, and effective sales strategies. By using interactive challenges and gamified learning, service personnel will gain the confidence and expertise to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

“Our partnership with Dealer Tire reflects our shared commitment to transforming the automotive industry,” said Matthias Stoever, CEO at RockED.“By combining Dealer Tire's unparalleled industry expertise with RockED's cutting-edge learning platform, we're providing service advisors with tools that not only improve the customer experience but also drive measurable results for dealerships nationwide.”

The Dealer Tire and RockED certification program is slated to launch in early 2025, offering a transformative training solution for thousands of franchise dealerships across the United States.

About RockED RockED is the leading mobile sales enablement platform revolutionizing learning and development for the advancement of sales and service in the automotive industry. RockED delivers engaging, micro-learning experiences through short-form video content, gamification, and certifications. Focused on equipping dealership teams with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry, RockED empowers the workforce to drive exceptional customer experiences and business growth. For more information, visit .

About Dealer Tire Dealer Tire was formed out of a family business that was founded in 1999 by the then owners of the former Mueller Tire & Brake, a Cleveland-based retail chain founded in 1918. Today, Dealer Tire's core business manages replacement tire and parts programs for more than 20 automotive OEMs in the U.S. and China. It serves more than 8,000 automotive dealerships from nearly 40 distribution centers across the U.S. Dealer Tire's enterprise also includes leaders across the automotive reconditioning, ecommerce and vehicle protection & warranty industry segments through its family of companies. For more information about Dealer Tire, visit

Contact:

Matthias Stoever

...

239-287-7860