Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation Of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) Concerning Claims By Kerrisdale Capital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco announces that it is investigating potential securities law violations by Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (“Red Cat” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RCAT), a drone company.

About the Investigation

On November 22, 2024, Bloomberg reported that“Red Cat Holdings Inc. shares r[o]se as much as 26% on Friday trading. The drone company's stock is extending gains after it said it was selected as the winner of the US Army's Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record through its Teal Drones subsidiary.”

On January 16, 2025, Bloomberg reported that shares of Red Cat were“down as much as 11%” after Kerrisdale Capital said it was“short Red Cat Holdings.”

Contact

If you have information concerning Kerrisdale Capital's report or would like more information about our investigation, please click here: Shareholder Contact | Berman Tabacco or contact us at 800-516-9926 or ... .

About Berman Tabacco

Since 1982, our firm has prosecuted hundreds of securities and antitrust complex cases. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for their work on behalf of plaintiffs, including by Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, which has ranked the firm as Highly Recommended and a Top Ten Plaintiffs, The Legal 500, U.S. News & World Report-Best Lawyers, The Daily Journal, Lawdragon, Who's Who Legal, and Super Lawyers. The firm has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

For more information, click here or contact us at 800-516-9926 or ... .

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Jay Eng, Esq.

Berman Tabacco

One Liberty Square

Boston, Massachusetts

(800) 516-9926

Email: ...