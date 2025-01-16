Tekleen Introduces Industry-Leading Water Filtration Technology That Saves Time, Water, And Costs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tekleen Self-Cleaning Filters: A Proven Solution for Efficient Water Filtration

Tekleen's self-cleaning filters save water, cut costs, and boost efficiency, delivering precision filtration for industries worldwide.

- Dan Flanick, VP Sales at Tekleen ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Industries are transforming how they approach water filtration, thanks to Tekleen 's cutting-edge automatic self-cleaning filters. Designed to deliver unmatched performance, Tekleen is redefining filtration with precision down to 2 microns, reducing water waste, downtime, and maintenance costs for businesses across agriculture, industrial manufacturing, and municipal operations.This innovation arrives at a critical time as industries face mounting pressure to optimize operations and meet sustainability goals. Unlike traditional sand, disc, or cartridge filters that often falter under high-demand environments, Tekleen's advanced filters complete a self-cleaning backwash in under 10 seconds - all without interrupting water flow. This efficiency has helped businesses save thousands of gallons of water annually and reduced labor costs by up to 50%.Recent Success:.A leading agricultural company saved over 25,000 gallons of water monthly by switching to Tekleen's automatic filters..A manufacturing plant reduced maintenance costs by 40%, cutting system downtime by half after adopting Tekleen technology.“Tekleen filters aren't just a product; they're a solution to some of the most pressing challenges industries face today,” said Dan Flanick, VP Sales at Tekleen.“Our systems are engineered to deliver reliability, precision, and sustainability, giving businesses a competitive edge.”With flow rates ranging from 10 GPM to over 20,000 GPM, Tekleen's filters are adaptable for small-scale operations and large industrial systems alike, making them a scalable solution for diverse applications.About TekleenTekleen is the leading provider of automatic self-cleaning water filtration systems, helping businesses worldwide improve efficiency, conserve resources, and meet modern sustainability standards.For more information or to learn how Tekleen can transform your filtration process, visit .

Hani Philobbos

Tekleen Water Filters

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

ABW Series self-cleaning filters are custom-made for industrial use, including ASME, seawater, high temp/pressure, with scalable flow capacities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.