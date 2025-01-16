(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Kuka partners with Shenyang Institute of Technology

Kuka Robotics has officially opened its Kuka Institute at the Shenyang Institute of as part of the“2024 Kuka Robotics School-Enterprise Cooperation Conference”.

The aim of the partnership between Kuka China and the institute is to educate talent with the changing technological and industrial needs in mind. This initiative is a significant step in promoting collaboration between academia and industry.

The collaboration includes the signing of a cooperation agreement between the institute and Kuka China, the creation of a platform for talent development, and the awarding of the prestigious title“Kuka Authorized Industrial Robotics Institute” to the Shenyang Institute of Technology.

High-profile participants at the opening included:



Andy Gu, vice president of robotics and automation division at Midea Group;

Hiki Xu, CEO of Kuka China;

Andrew Wang, product manager of Kuka China; and representatives from more than 30 leading intelligent manufacturing companies, such as Foxconn Technology Group and Lingyun Industrial Group.

Cutting-edge infrastructure for practice-oriented learning

The newly built Kuka Academy, which covers an area of more than 8,000 square metres, offers state-of-the-art equipment, including Kuka standard training systems, a learning factory and industry simulations for digital twins.

The facility enables students to gain practical experience of advanced robotics and intelligent manufacturing systems, ensuring that academic training is closely aligned with industry requirements.

Talent development through strong partnerships

In addition, Kuka China sends experienced engineers to provide students with in-depth knowledge of the latest technologies and strengthen their practical skills.

Through the involvement of Kuka partner companies, students benefit from excellent internship and career opportunities, optimally preparing them for the transition to the world of work.

Andy Gu emphasised that the cooperation between Kuka China and the Shenyang Institute of Technology is characterised by a high level of quality.

In the context of China's transformation from a manufacturing power to a manufacturing powerhouse, both partners are working to develop new talent in the field of intelligent manufacturing technologies.

Since the beginning of the cooperation in 2019, 30 students from the Shenyang Institute of Technology have already been hired by Kuka China, many of whom have risen to key technical positions.

This partnership underscores the university's commitment to driving innovation by aligning its education with the demands of industrial change.