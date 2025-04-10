403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports ex-Russia-based doctor gave senior Syrian govt position
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has appointed his elder brother, Maher al-Sharaa, a gynecologist with past ties to Russia, as his new chief of staff. Maher al-Sharaa took on the role of secretary-general to the Syrian presidency last Saturday. Previously, he served as Syria's health minister and held a leadership position in the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) under the alias Abu Mohammad al-Jolani.
Maher al-Sharaa, a graduate of Burdenko Medical University in Voronezh, Russia, in 2000, worked at Golan Hospital in Syria until 2013 before returning to Russia due to the ongoing conflict in Syria. From 2014 to 2021, he held various positions in Voronezh, including heading the gynecology department at a clinic owned by Russian railway company RZhD. His medical expertise and charisma gained him a loyal following, particularly among female patients.
The appointment of Maher, whose career is marked by significant connections to Russia, follows his brother’s rise to power in Syria. Interestingly, former Syrian President Bashar Assad, who was forced into exile in Russia by Ahmed al-Sharaa, also has a medical background, having practiced ophthalmology before assuming the presidency after the death of his older brother.
Maher al-Sharaa, a graduate of Burdenko Medical University in Voronezh, Russia, in 2000, worked at Golan Hospital in Syria until 2013 before returning to Russia due to the ongoing conflict in Syria. From 2014 to 2021, he held various positions in Voronezh, including heading the gynecology department at a clinic owned by Russian railway company RZhD. His medical expertise and charisma gained him a loyal following, particularly among female patients.
The appointment of Maher, whose career is marked by significant connections to Russia, follows his brother’s rise to power in Syria. Interestingly, former Syrian President Bashar Assad, who was forced into exile in Russia by Ahmed al-Sharaa, also has a medical background, having practiced ophthalmology before assuming the presidency after the death of his older brother.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment