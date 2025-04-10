Jordan Welcomes UNESCO Resolution On Old City Of Jerusalem

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 10 (Petra) -- Jordan has welcomed a new resolution adopted unanimously by the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) concerning the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls.The decision was passed under the agenda item "Occupied Palestine" during the board's 221st session, held on Wednesday in Paris.In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs said the resolution reaffirms the international community's position on the legal status of Jerusalem and calls on Israel, the occupying power, to halt all illegal and unilateral measures in the Old City and its surroundings. These actions, the ministry said, threaten the city's cultural heritage and undermine its exceptional historical and cultural value.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ambassador, Sufian Qudah, emphasized that the resolution reinforces Jordan's long-standing position regarding the Old City of Jerusalem, including the Islamic and Christian holy sites.He added that the resolution also reaffirms previous decisions issued by UNESCO's Executive Board and the World Heritage Committee concerning the city's status and heritage.