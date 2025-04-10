Qatar Sports For All Announces Start Of Registration For Al Forsan Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Sports for All Federation announced the opening of registration for the Al Forsan Championship 2025, which will be held from April 26 to 29.

The ninth edition of the championship is being held in cooperation with the Al Ramii Sport Club, the Qatar Swimming Association, the Qatar Endurance Racing Club, and the Al Arabi Sports Club.

The competition will feature three competitions - swimming, shooting, and horse riding.



The federation explained in a statement that participants in the championship will be divided into two groups: the first for youth aged 14 to 17, while the second includes the experienced category and competitors aged 18 and above, in addition to the teams.

Each team consists of three competitors, and the result is based on the total number of participants in the three competitions.

Executive Director of Qatar Sports for All Federation Abdullah Al Dosari emphasized that the championship is part of the Federation's strategy to promote sports among young people and guide them toward an active and healthy lifestyle.