Sultan Of Oman Meets Minister Of State For Energy Affairs

2025-04-10 04:02:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman met HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi at Al Baraka Palace in the Omani capital, Muscat,
During the meet ing, they reviewed cooperation and partnership in the energy sector between the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Qatar, with the aim of advancing the mutual interests of both countries.

