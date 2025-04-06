Xiaomi Unveils Xiaomi 15 Series

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Xiaomi, a global leader in innovation, is excited to announce the official roadshow for the highly anticipated Xiaomi 15 Series.

The Roadshow is currently running successfully in Mall Of Qatar, giving fans and tech enthusiasts an exclusive opportunity to experience the future of smartphones firsthand. The Xiaomi 15 Series is set to redefine mobile technology, and this interactive event will give attendees a unique look at the features, design, and capabilities of Xiaomi's flagship lineup.

The Xiaomi 15 Series Roadshow will feature live demonstrations, hands-on experiences, and exclusive promotions, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the powerful performance, stunning design, and cutting-edge technology of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Intertec Group WLL, the distributor of Xiaomi in Qatar with the presence of Xiaomi officials will address all partners and media.

On this occasion, they officially introduced the new Xiaomi 15 & Xiaomi 15 Ultra to Qatar Market, In addition to this highlight, this roadshow will also highlight the Xiaomi SU7 Max, a revolutionary electric vehicle (EV) which is also an amazing showcase and an additional wrap to our roadshow event along with some newly arrived eco products.

The initiative of this roadshow is to create a more personal connection between a brand and its audience, helping to build long-term loyalty.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra represents the pinnacle of mobile innovation, offering groundbreaking technology, while the Xiaomi 15 delivers a powerful yet accessible experience for those who want exceptional performance and design.

Together, these models highlight Xiaomi's ongoing commitment to providing users with the very best in smartphones.

Asraf NK, Chief Operating Officer of Intertec said.“We are thrilled to unveil the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the next evolution in our flagship smartphone lineup. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra, in particular, represents a monumental leap in mobile photography with its 200MP camera and advanced AI capabilities, setting a new standard for what users can expect from a smartphone.

Xiaomi 15 5G is available in Black, White, Green & Liquid silver. The retail price is QR3349 for 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra 5G is available in Silver Chrome, White & Black. The retail price is 5199 for 16GB RAM + 1024GB ROM, QR4599 for 16GB RAM + 512GB ROM.

The Xiaomi 15 & 15 ultra mobile models are already available across all MI stores in Qatar, which includes MI showroom inside lulu (Gharaffa branch), MI Showroom (Al Nasr branch), MI showroom (Mall Of Qatar), MI showroom (Place Vendome) & MI Showroom (Lagoona mall branch).

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra sets a new standard for mobile photography with its 200MP primary camera. Featuring advanced AI enhancements and cutting-edge image processing, users can capture stunning photos and videos with unmatched clarity, color accuracy, and detail.