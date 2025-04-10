Minister Of Finance Takes Part In Meeting Of Arab Ministers Of Finance In Kuwait

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, participated in the meeting of the Arab Ministers of Finance and the 48th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Arab Monetary Fund, which was held in Kuwait City, State of Kuwait.

During the sessions, key regional and international economic developments were reviewed, along with the challenges facing the economies of Arab countries.

On the sidelines, he met with the Minister of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H E Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Jadaan; the Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment of the State of Kuwait, Eng. Nora Suleiman Al Fassam; Minister of Finance, of Egypt, H E Ahmed Kouchouk; Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, H E Hassan Abdullah; and the Minister of Finance of the Syrian Arab Republic, H E Mohammed Yasser Barnieh.

During the meetings, discussions regarding bilateral relations and prospects for enhancing and developing in key investment and finance areas were reviewed, in addition to other topics of mutual interest.

Their Excellencies Ministers of Finance from Arab countries also discussed several topics and papers during this session, including a paper on energy support in the Arab region and the requirements for enhancing energy security, an analysis of growth sources in the Arab region, and an assessment of the impact of fiscal policy.

