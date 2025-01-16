Neura Robotics Secures €120 Million In Funding For Humanoids

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Neura Robotics secures €120 million in funding to commercialize humanoids

January 16, 2025 by David Edwards

Neura Robotics , a cognitive robotics pioneer and thought to be“the only humanoid robotics company in Germany”, has raised €120 million in a Series B funding round.

This substantial underscores Neura Robotics' key role in cognitive robotics, showing how it is uniquely positioned to lead the European robotics and become a major force in the global robotics landscape, alongside strong players in the US and China.

The round was led by Lingotto Investment Management, with participation from BlueCrest Capital Management, Volvo Cars Tech Fund, InterAlpen Partners, Vsquared Ventures, HV Capital, Delta Electronics, C4 Ventures, L-Bank, founder David Reger, and others.

Founded in 2019, Neura Robotics has quickly become a global leader in cognitive and humanoid robotics, creating robots designed to work seamlessly with humans in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare.

With its unique sensor technology and AI integration, Neura Robotics has the world's first cognitive cobot in the market and is now leading the way in the development of market-ready humanoid robots.

In the last year alone the Neura team doubled its number of employees to over 300 people and achieved a remarkable 10x revenue growth. Under the leadership of founder and CEO David Reger, Neura Robotics has already secured an impressive €1 billion order book.

David Reger, founder and CEO of Neura Robotics, says:“Cognitive robotics is expected to become bigger than the smartphone.

“I am proud that Neura is the first one to ship a commercially viable cognitive robot and remains the only humanoid robotics company in Germany. This investment shows the confidence our investors have in my team and in pioneering advanced robotics in Europe.”

Nikhil Srinivasan, managing partner of Lingotto Horizon, says:“We are proud to invest in Neura Robotics and its visionary founder, David Reger.

“Neura's exceptional technological expertise and groundbreaking innovation are transforming both industrial and consumer robotics.

“With phenomenal AI capabilities, an extraordinary growth trajectory, and a billion-dollar order book, Neura is on track to potentially becoming a multi-billion-dollar company and one of the most prominent robotics companies in the world.”