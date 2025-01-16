Carnival Corporation's Holland America And Princess Alaska Operations Close Summer Season With Significant Environmental Contributions

(MENAFN- 3BL) JUNEAU, Alaska, January 16, 2025 /3BL/ - As the 2024 tour season in Alaska closes, Carnival Corporation proudly reflects on its significant environmental contributions. Last year, the land and sea operations for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Line have made remarkable strides in promoting sustainability and reducing their environmental footprint across the Last Frontier.

“Our commitment to environmental stewardship is unwavering,” said Bonnie Westlund, the community relations director for Holland America Line - Princess for Alaska and the Yukon.“We are dedicated to implementing sustainable practices that benefit both the environment and the communities we serve.”

Carnival Corporation has almost 300 full-time, year-round employees living in Alaska and more than 3,500 seasonal team members from spring through late summer. Here are some highlights from their efforts and ingenuity in 2024:

Environmental Giving and Improving



Alaska Carbon Reduction Fund: Carnival Cruise Line donated $50,000 to the Alaska Carbon Reduction Fund, which installs heat pumps in low-income family homes to reduce their heating costs and environmental impacts. This donation will help expand the program further into Ketchikan.

Upgraded Busing in Juneau: Carnival Corporation's tour company replaced eight regular-sized buses with four double-deckers. Comparing June – August 2023 and 2024, the division made 400 fewer trips for a successful program to reduce congestion and emissions in Juneau.

Landfill Diversion: Both Princess and Holland America's Alaska hotels successfully diverted more than 760,000 pounds of materials from Alaskan landfills through recycling, two food biodigesters, glass crushers and composting. Also diverted were furniture and linens to be used throughout the communities.

Pig Farming Partnership: Established five partnerships with pig farmers from Skagway to Fairbanks in communities with company-owned hotels and resorts. Food waste collected from guest plates, employee dining rooms and prep kitchens was donated to the farmers to use as feed for the animals. Over 83,000 pounds of food waste was sent to pig farmers and kept out of landfills in 2024. Oil Furnaces: Installed the sixth used-oil furnace to burn used motor and vegetable oils, reducing fuel emissions in maintenance shops during the winter. Furnaces were installed at company resorts and lodges along with motorcoach shops. Benefits include lower environmental impact and improved employee comfort.

“Carnival Corporation, along with Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line remain committed to fostering sustainable practices and supporting the communities where we work and live,” said Westlund.“We look forward to continuing these efforts in 2025 and beyond, ensuring that their presence in Alaska brings joy to guests and leaves a positive, lasting impact on the environment and local communities.”

This release may include claims related to our greenhouse gas emissions reductions, goals, initiatives, accomplishments, and progress reports. Supporting data for such greenhouse gas emissions claims, including data verification information, is published in our Sustainability Reports on carnivalcorp/sustainability on an annual basis.

