Chicago, Illinois Is Next Venue For Command Alkon Spring Trainingdays

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRAININGdays Provides Opportunity to Sharpen Skills and with Command Alkon Application Experts and Other Players

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is excited to announce the upcoming Spring TRAININGdays event, taking place in Chicago from March 10-13, 2025. This premier training experience is designed for system users and administrators to enhance their application skills, stay informed on the latest software features, and engage in valuable discussions with industry experts and peers.

“TRAININGdays brings together systems users from across our customer base, providing an ideal platform for both new and veteran users to share best practices and deepen their understanding of Command Alkon products and usage scenarios,” said Brett Bertz, Chief Customer Officer at Command Alkon.“Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on workshops, network with other system users, learn from application experts, and become certified as users on our COMMANDbatch and TrackIt solutions.”

Whether participants are new to Command Alkon's solutions or seasoned users looking to expand their expertise, TRAININGdays offers a comprehensive curriculum that caters to all skill levels and an excellent platform for industry professionals to connect, network, and exchange ideas with peers and product experts.

At the March event, participants will have the opportunity to dive deep into Command Alkon's portfolio of software solutions, including cloud-based Dispatch, Material Supply, Sales & Quoting, TrackIt, COMMANDbatch, Marcotte Batch, Apex, Libra, COMMANDseries, and COMMANDqc. Previews will also be available of MIntelligent Feed, Cloud Connected Batch, Cloud Bulk Dispatch & Scale Ticketing, and others coming to market.

Attendees can also participate in COMMANDbatch and TrackIt Workshops and then complete Badging & Certification exams, included in their TRAININGdays registration fees. Bonus TRAININGdays tracks are available that offer special savings to Batch, Apex, COMMANDseries and Libra system users that allow them to train on the systems they use today and preview new features and solutions available to help them improve and position for success in the future.

Detailed class outlines, event schedule, fees, hotel reservations, and online registration are available here.

Registration for TRAININGdays is now open here , and all interested participants are encouraged to secure their spots early for this invaluable training opportunity. Command Alkon holds sessions like these at locations around the globe throughout the year. Visit commandalkon.com and click on“Events” to stay informed about this and future learning opportunities.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon's services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

...