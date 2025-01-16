Pivot Bio Expands Retail Network With Logan Agri-Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Collaboration Expands Access to Advanced Nitrogen Innovation Across Logan Ag's Six-state Network

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading innovative agtech companies, is proud to announce a retail distribution partnership with Logan Agri-Service, Inc., an independently owned and operated supplier of agricultural crop inputs headquartered in Griggsville, IL. Through this partnership, PROVEN® 40, a microbial nitrogen solution powered by Pivot Bio's patented gene-edited technology, will be available across all of Logan Ag's locations, providing corn farmers throughout the network with an advanced nitrogen solution that complements Logan Ag's trusted lineup of products and services.

"For more than seven decades, Logan Agri-Service has built a reputation for delivering exceptional service and full-system solutions tailored to their customers' needs," said Jason Hoag, head of North American commercial distribution at Pivot Bio. "By combining their deep agronomic expertise and extensive reach with our proprietary technology, we're creating more opportunities for farmers to optimize nutrient management and strengthen their operations for long-term resilience."

Logan Agri-Service operates retail facilities in Griggsville, Winchester, and Perry, O'Fallon and Bowen, IL; Paris and Knox City, Monticello and Wayland, MO; and Pittsburg, OH. With a robust infrastructure and a skilled team of agronomists, Logan Ag is well-positioned bring PROVEN® 40 to a wide range of farming operations. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to providing farmers with agronomically sound solutions that drive productivity, boost profitability, and support their continued success.

To learn more about Logan Agri-Service, visit LoganAg . For more information about Pivot Bio's solutions, visit PivotBio .

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading innovative agtech companies, delivers to farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Currently available in North America, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation and one of the agriculture industry's most promising climate solutions. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by Time magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good and by MIT Tech Review as one of 15 climate tech companies to watch. For more information, visit PivotBio.



