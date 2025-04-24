403
China Criticizes US Over COVID-19 Origin Investigation
(MENAFN) Chinese public health officials, according to state media, expressed strong disapproval on Wednesday toward the United States for what they described as a renewed effort to “politicize” the investigation into the origins of COVID-19.
Authorities framed this action as a deliberate strategy to tarnish Beijing’s image.
A representative from China’s National Health Commission denounced the U.S. administration’s approach, arguing that it transforms a matter of scientific inquiry into a political agenda, as reported by the media.
This reaction came shortly after the U.S. government launched a new online platform aimed at outlining the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak. The website includes claims asserting that "the epidemic began in a lab leak in China."
Following this development, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a formal response, stating its firm opposition to what it labeled as the U.S.'s political manipulation surrounding the search for the virus's beginnings.
Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, addressed journalists, emphasizing that tracing the roots of the virus is a complex and legitimate scientific task.
He highlighted China’s willingness to contribute to international, evidence-driven research efforts, stressing that the country has done so with an attitude of honesty and openness.
Guo also called on the United States to “stop politicizing and weaponizing origins-tracing at once, stop scapegoating others, and stop playing deaf to the questions concerning its role in the pandemic,” urging a more responsible and factual approach to this global issue.
