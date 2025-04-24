403
Musk, Bessent engage in ‘WWE fight’ in White House
(MENAFN) Elon Musk and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly engaged in a fiery shouting match at the White House last week over a disagreement about leadership at the IRS, Axios reported. The incident, described by one witness as resembling a “WWE fight,” took place in the West Wing on Thursday, within earshot of President Trump and visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
The confrontation stemmed from Trump’s unexpected appointment of Gary Shapley—Musk’s preferred candidate—as acting IRS commissioner, a move that reportedly blindsided Bessent, who had been advocating for his own deputy, Michael Faulkender. The verbal exchange quickly turned personal, with Musk allegedly calling Bessent a “Soros agent.” Bessent responded with profanities, prompting Musk to challenge him to say it louder. Witnesses said a White House aide had to physically intervene to deescalate the situation.
While no physical altercation occurred, the outburst was loud enough to be heard throughout the West Wing. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed the drama, calling disagreements “normal” in the policy process and emphasizing that all decisions ultimately lie with President Trump.
Despite Musk’s initial win, Bessent ultimately prevailed—Shapley was replaced by Faulkender just days later. Bessent praised Faulkender’s leadership and confirmed that Shapley would remain in an advisory role at the Treasury Department.
The clash underscores ongoing tensions between Musk and Bessent, which date back to the Trump transition period, when Musk unsuccessfully tried to secure other key appointments. Disagreements have continued, particularly over Musk’s cost-cutting initiatives under the Department of Government Efficiency, which Bessent has criticized as ineffective.
