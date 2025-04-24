403
Russian Drone Attack Destroys Ukrainian Bus
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities reported that a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle assault targeted a vehicle transporting laborers, leading to the deaths of nine individuals and injuring 42 others.
According to Serhiy Lysak, the head official of the Dnipropetrovsk province, the incident occurred in the town of Marhanets, located within the same region.
He shared the details on Telegram, stating: "Forty-two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on a bus in Marhanets. These are the latest figures. Nearly all of the injured were hospitalized; only three are receiving outpatient treatment."
He further confirmed the fatalities, noting: "The enemy strike claimed nine lives. My condolences to their families and loved ones."
The Dnipropetrovsk area has consistently been under aerial bombardment by Russian forces, likely due to its strategic importance—it is home to several key Ukrainian military manufacturing facilities, including those that construct unmanned aircraft, guided missiles, and other projectiles.
As of now, Russian officials have not responded to the accusations made by Kyiv.
