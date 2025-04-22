Sidra Signs Mou With Vitafluence.Ai Gmbh To Advance AI-Driven Healthcare Innovation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Germany-based Vitafluence GmbH and its Swiss venture studio, EmpathicAI, to explore potential collaborations in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital health innovation.

The MoU outlines a framework for a three-year collaboration focused on the joint development of initiatives to advance AI-powered healthcare delivery as well as foster innovation within Sidra Medicine's academic medical ecosystem. The agreement will set the groundwork for pilot programmes, knowledge exchange, and co-development of digital solutions designed to support clinical decision-making and personalize patient care.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, CEO of Sidra Medicine and Dr. Peter O. Owotoki, Co-Founder of Vitafluence. The signing ceremony was attended by H E Florence Tinguely Mattli, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Qatar; Sarra Messaoudi, Economic & Commercial Officer, Swiss Business Hub Middle East-Qatar; as well as Prof. Khalid Fakhro, Chief Research Officer; Samuel Lock, Executive Director of Commercial Development and Marla Beerens, Director - Research Operations, Innovation and Strategy, Sidra Medicine.

Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, CEO of Sidra Medicine said,“Our joint research, clinical and medical education programmes are designed to embrace emerging technologies that can revolutionise diagnostics, treatment and patient care. Working with Vitafluence gives us the opportunity to explore a range of AI-driven applications, including predictive modelling, AI-assisted diagnostics, and tailored treatment pathways, that align with our mission of delivering world-class precision medicine for our patients.

“Vitafluence brings deep expertise in developing proprietary AI models and platforms that power data-driven decision-making in healthcare and life sciences.”