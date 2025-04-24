Varun Dhawan Celebrates His Birthday With The People Who Matter Most

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan made his birthday celebration truly special by spending it with the people who matter the most-his fans.

On Thursday, the 'Student of the Year' actor shared a heartwarming video on social media where he is seen interacting with a group of his loyal fans who showered him with love and admiration. In the video, the actor can be seen smiling, posing for selfies, and chatting with his fans, making sure to create lasting memories with them. The fans, ecstatic to meet their idol, expressed their deep affection for the actor, while Dhawan reciprocated with genuine warmth and gratitude. One of the fans could be heard saying,“He is my everything...after my mom he is the only one I love the most.”

Interestingly, Varun made his birthday celebration unforgettable this year by hosting a special meet and greet with his fans, where he went above and beyond to show his appreciation. In the clip, he is seen dancing, fulfilling fan wishes, and even giving out gifts, making the event an experience to remember for everyone who attended.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the 'Bawaal' actor wrote,“I got to celebrate my birthday with the people that matter the most the reason I am here. The fans. This really made my day. Thank you to my team for putting this together.”

On April 24, Varun Dhawan celebrated his 38th birthday with his family and close ones. The actor was showered with love and warm wishes from his near and dear ones, as well as friends and colleagues from the film industry. Actor Maniesh Paul, who will be sharing screen space with Varun in the upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,' shared some candid pictures of them. Along with the photos, Maniesh wrote a heartfelt message, referring to Varun as 'meri jaan.'

Paul captioned the post,“Happy birthday to my brother from another mother. Stay blessed, meri jaan! Hope we keep sharing all the secrets we do with each other for life.”

Varun was quick to acknowledge Maniesh Paul's heartfelt gesture, responding with a warm reply:“Thank you mera bhai, see you soonest hai!”