South Korea's Former President Gets Indicted on Bribery Charges
(MENAFN) Former Leader of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, has been formally charged with bribery, as reported by a news agency on Thursday.
According to the Jeonju District Prosecutor's Office, Moon faces accusations of violating the Act on Aggravated Punishment for Certain Crimes in connection to bribery allegations.
In addition to Moon, prosecutors have also indicted Lee Sang-jik, a former lawmaker and the founder of a South Korean airline, on charges of bribery and embezzlement.
Meanwhile, charges against Moon's daughter, Da-hye, and her husband have been suspended, as stated by the news agency.
Moon, aged 72, served as South Korea’s president from 2017 to 2022.
