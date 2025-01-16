SAMEDAYSUPPLEMENTS INTRODUCES CUSTOM STACKS, FLEXIBLE PAYMENT OPTIONS, AND PERSONALIZED TOOLS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SameDaySupplements unveils new Stack category, flexible payments, and tools for personalized wellness!
Post thi
SameDaySupplements recently implemented an outreach program to gather valuable feedback directly from customers. Insights from this initiative have informed new features, such as the Customizable Stack category and flexible payment options, designed to enhance the shopping experience.
"Our customers' needs are at the heart of everything we do," said Talib Ahmad, Manager at SameDaySupplements. "By listening to their feedback, we've introduced tools and features that simplify their journey toward achieving their fitness goals."
Stack Category: Personalized Solutions for Every Goal
The new Stack category allows customers to create personalized supplement bundles tailored to their unique health and fitness objectives. Customers can combine products from trusted brands to support weight loss, muscle building, or energy enhancement while enjoying discounted pricing. Explore the Stack category here: Stacks & Bundles .
Flexible Payment Options
To make premium supplements more accessible, SameDaySupplements has partnered with Afterpay and Sezzle , enabling customers to split purchases into interest-free installments. Learn more here: Afterpay and Sezzle .
Supplement Questionnaires for Tailored Recommendations
Another addition is the Supplement Questionnaires , designed to guide customers toward the right products based on their individual fitness goals. This tool simplifies the decision-making process, helping customers find the supplements that best fit their needs. Try the questionnaire here: Supplement Recommendations .
Trusted Worldwide
Based in West Babylon, NY, SameDaySupplements serves customers globally, offering over 3,000 products, same-day shipping for orders placed by 3 PM EST, and free U.S. shipping on orders over $69.
About SameDaySupplements
Since its founding in 2007, SameDaySupplements has been a trusted name in the health and fitness industry, offering premium products, expert advice, and unparalleled service. Focused on innovation and customer satisfaction, the company supports the wellness goals of fitness enthusiasts worldwide.
For more information, visit SameDaySupplements .
Media Contact
Talib Ahmad
Phone: 631-539-7339
SOURCE Same Day Supplements
MENAFN16012025003732001241ID1109098486
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.