Ascend Medical Partners With Amenities Health To Launch Groundbreaking Mobile App

Consumer-facing app leverages Amenities' API and deep integration with the AthenaOne EHR to enable rapid digital registration and advanced scheduling for patients.

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2025

Amenities , a leading Digital Front Door platform, announced a strategic partnership with Ascend Medical, an innovative membership healthcare provider offering mobile diagnostics and virtual care services.

Through the collaboration, Ascend Medical has built a cutting-edge, white-labeled mobile app using Amenities Health's API and its deep link integration with the AthenaOne EHR. The app empowers patients to complete digital registration in under 60 seconds and schedule appointments online through a revolutionary tool that sorts appointments by the earliest available times and closest proximity.

"AthenaOne EHR is the backbone of Ascend Medical's operational framework, and this integration with Amenities Health represents a significant step forward in delivering care," said Tom Bowen Wright, President at Ascend Medical. "By streamlining the online registration and scheduling process, we not only improve the digital patient experience but also enhance care coordination, ensuring a more accurate and efficient workflow from initial contact to follow-up."

"Ascend Medical's use of our technology exemplifies the next frontier in healthcare - where digital convenience meets personalized care," said Aasim Saeed, Founder and CEO of Amenities Health. "The platform we've developed together allows for an effortless, intuitive experience akin to today's best-in-class consumer applications, enabling rapid patient acquisition and fostering long-term brand loyalty," said Amenities Health founder and CEO Aasim Saeed.

About Amenities Health

Amenities Health's Digital Front Door and Patient Loyalty Platform helps health systems acquire new patients, build brand loyalty, and grow revenue. Amenities' technology is secure, scalable, and fully integrated with the industry's largest EMR and cloud providers. The modular platform provides the flexibility of custom-built solutions at a fraction of the cost and time.

About Ascend

Ascend is redefining healthcare with a patient-first approach, providing convenient, personalized care through an innovative blend of virtual visits and in-home services. We believe that healthcare should be accessible, compassionate, and tailored to fit each individual's lifestyle - at home, at work, or on the go. With a dedicated team of medical professionals and advanced technology, we deliver a seamless experience that puts patients in control of their health journey. At Ascend, we're committed to elevating healthcare by meeting patients where they are and offering high-quality care that's both convenient and connected.

