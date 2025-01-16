Kuwaiti, GCC Bomb Disposal Teams Engage In Contest In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The of Interior declared on Thursday conclusion of the contest "disposal of explosives" that had engaged teams from the Kuwaiti Army, the MoI, the National Guard, and peers from other GCC countries.

The assistant undersecretary for special affairs security, Major General Abdullah Al-Mulla, boasted in a statement of the high-level performance by the participating teams.

The contest (January 12-16), held at the special security forces camp was marked with heated competition.

Maj. Gen. Al-Mulla honored the winners with certificates and memorial shields. (end)

