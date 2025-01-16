Alchemi Data Management Awarded Patent For Ground-Breaking File-Based Protections

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemi Data Management Inc. , a leading provider of holistic insider threat protection, today announced it has been granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for game-changing protection technologies that serve as the foundation for its ShieldCRS insider threat protection platform.

Granted earlier this month, U.S. Patent No. 12,197,575 is titled, "Detection, Isolation and Mitigation of on a File System." Alchemi's ShieldCRS uniquely provides proactive defenses at the data layer – the cornerstone of an enterprise's operations and a company's most important asset.

Dramatically lowering alert fatigue and costs associated with managing actual threats as well as false positives, Shield CRS employs a powerful combination of behavior analytics and artificial intelligence to help distinguish between normal behavior and malicious activity, ultimately isolating the source of any identified threat and enabling a rapid rollback and recovery of affected files. The result is a one-of-a-kind comprehensive insider threat platform that provides a high level of security and an assurance that strict compliance requirements are continually maintained.

"This patent underscores the uniqueness of ShieldCRS's approach to insider threat protection and the innovation behind our file-based security capabilities," said Rob Sims, founder and CTO at Alchemi Data Management. "By offering one comprehensive platform that detects, isolates and remediates attacks, the efficiency and continuity brings unmatched value to organizations facing today's potentially damaging attacks spawned by both inadvertent actions and purposeful sabotage."

Alchemi has applied for additional related patents. For more information on the ShieldCRS platform, visit .

About Alchemi Data Management

Alchemi Data Management Inc. provides holistic insider threat protection through its powerful

ShieldCRS platform that identifies, isolates and remediates threats such as ransomware, IP theft and other digital sabotage. With attacks on a continual upswing and the related costs soaring, ShieldCRS was purpose-built to go after all forms of insider threats, harnessing its unique location within the network to go beyond security by also providing the data resilience and intelligence needed to achieve regulatory compliance. Founded in 2020, Alchemi Data Management is headquartered in Friday Harbor, Washington. Visit

and .

